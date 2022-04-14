Centamin (LON:CEY) Earns Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Centamin (LON:CEY – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 120 ($1.56) price target on the mining company’s stock.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on CEY. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.30) price objective on shares of Centamin in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.69) price objective on shares of Centamin in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 108 ($1.41) target price on shares of Centamin in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Centamin from GBX 108 ($1.41) to GBX 114 ($1.49) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 120.33 ($1.57).
Centamin stock opened at GBX 98.66 ($1.29) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 95 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 93.56. Centamin has a 1-year low of GBX 80.42 ($1.05) and a 1-year high of GBX 123.65 ($1.61). The stock has a market cap of £1.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73.
About Centamin (Get Rating)
Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.
