Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fifteen have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $91.61.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CNC. Barclays began coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Centene from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Centene from $86.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Centene from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Centene from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

CNC stock opened at $86.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Centene has a twelve month low of $59.33 and a twelve month high of $89.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.89. The stock has a market cap of $50.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.98, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.52.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $32.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.52 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Centene will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Centene news, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 3,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total value of $305,199.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 2,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $221,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter valued at about $470,456,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Centene by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,851,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,860,593,000 after acquiring an additional 3,717,875 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in shares of Centene by 62.7% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 5,798,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234,509 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Centene by 8,192.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,640,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Centene by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,798,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599,740 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

