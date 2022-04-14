Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Centerra Gold Inc. is a gold mining company. It is focused on operating, developing, exploring and acquiring gold properties principally in North America, Asia and other markets. The company properties principally include the Kumtor Mine in the Kyrgyz Republic, the Mount Milligan Mine in British Columbia, Canada and the Öksüt Mine in Turkey. Centerra Gold Inc. is based in Ontario, Canada. “

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CGAU. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$12.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.00.

CGAU stock opened at $10.21 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.32. Centerra Gold has a 52-week low of $6.64 and a 52-week high of $10.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is -16.92%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CGAU. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Centerra Gold during the second quarter valued at about $46,562,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold by 2,765.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,405,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,813,000 after buying an additional 5,217,002 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold by 21,767.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,903,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,298,000 after buying an additional 2,890,071 shares during the last quarter. Condire Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Condire Management LP now owns 6,065,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,793,000 after buying an additional 800,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Centerra Gold during the third quarter valued at about $5,282,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.05% of the company’s stock.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its principal projects include the 100% owned the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

