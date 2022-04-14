Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc is a clinical-stage company employing its innovative asset-centric business model to discover, develop and ultimately deliver impactful medicines to patients. Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc is based in Cambridge, United Kingdom. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Shares of CNTA stock opened at $8.97 on Monday. Centessa Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $7.01 and a 1-year high of $26.90. The company has a current ratio of 25.52, a quick ratio of 25.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.29.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.08). Equities analysts predict that Centessa Pharmaceuticals will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Saurabh Saha bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.74 per share, with a total value of $48,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David J. Grainger purchased 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.05 per share, with a total value of $248,875.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNTA. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $54,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 146.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,681 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 8,384 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.31% of the company’s stock.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers life-altering and life-enhancing medicines to patients. Its products pipeline include Lixivaptan, a vasopressin V2 receptor small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; Imgatuzumab, an anti-EGFR monoclonal antibody expected to enter a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma, as well as is being considered for the treatment of other solid tumors in the context of combination treatment with immunotherapy; and ZF874, a small molecule chemical chaperone folding corrector of the Z variant of alpha-1-antitrypsin in Phase 1 clinical development for the treatment of alpha-1-antitrypsin deficiency.

