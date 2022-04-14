Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) PT Raised to $49.00

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) had its price target increased by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $47.00 to $49.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.97% from the company’s current price.

CENTA has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Central Garden & Pet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.75.

Shares of CENTA opened at $41.89 on Thursday. Central Garden & Pet has a 1 year low of $39.30 and a 1 year high of $55.82. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.13 and a 200-day moving average of $44.43.

Central Garden & Pet ( NASDAQ:CENTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.15. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $661.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,756,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 48,992.6% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 812,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,937,000 after purchasing an additional 810,827 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,215,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,117,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,243,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,600,000 after purchasing an additional 414,760 shares during the period. 71.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

