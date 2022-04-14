Centric Health Corp. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.02) Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (TSE:CRX)

Centric Health Corp. (TSE:CRX – Get Rating) – Analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Centric Health in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 11th. Desjardins analyst G. Ho expects that the company will earn ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Centric Health’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS.
Separately, Leede Jones Gab reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Centric Health in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.
