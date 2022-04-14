Centric Health (TSE:CRX) Given Buy Rating at Desjardins

Centric Health (TSE:CRX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Desjardins in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for Centric Health’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Separately, Leede Jones Gab reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Centric Health in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

