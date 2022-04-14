Centrica (LON:CNA) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Centrica (LON:CNA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 112 ($1.46) target price on the integrated energy company’s stock.

CNA has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.30) price objective on shares of Centrica in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Centrica from GBX 87 ($1.13) to GBX 94 ($1.22) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Centrica from GBX 75 ($0.98) to GBX 90 ($1.17) and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 90.17 ($1.17).

LON:CNA opened at GBX 78.20 ($1.02) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 78.12 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 70.18. Centrica has a 52 week low of GBX 45.21 ($0.59) and a 52 week high of GBX 84.78 ($1.10).

In related news, insider Amber Rudd bought 2,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 82 ($1.07) per share, with a total value of £1,868.78 ($2,435.21). Also, insider Kate Ringrose sold 98,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 83 ($1.08), for a total value of £81,917.68 ($106,747.04). In the last three months, insiders acquired 2,845 shares of company stock worth $231,767.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord GÃ¡is Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.

