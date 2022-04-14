Centrica plc (LON:CNA) Insider Kate Ringrose Buys 184 Shares of Stock

Centrica plc (LON:CNA – Get Rating) insider Kate Ringrose bought 184 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 81 ($1.06) per share, with a total value of £149.04 ($194.21).

Kate Ringrose also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 1st, Kate Ringrose sold 66,043 shares of Centrica stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 79 ($1.03), for a total transaction of £52,173.97 ($67,987.97).

On Monday, March 28th, Kate Ringrose sold 98,696 shares of Centrica stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 83 ($1.08), for a total transaction of £81,917.68 ($106,747.04).

On Thursday, March 10th, Kate Ringrose purchased 193 shares of Centrica stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 78 ($1.02) per share, with a total value of £150.54 ($196.17).

On Thursday, February 10th, Kate Ringrose purchased 189 shares of Centrica stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 79 ($1.03) per share, with a total value of £149.31 ($194.57).

LON:CNA opened at GBX 79.54 ($1.04) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 78.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 70.18. The company has a market cap of £4.69 billion and a PE ratio of 3.88. Centrica plc has a 12 month low of GBX 45.21 ($0.59) and a 12 month high of GBX 84.78 ($1.10). The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.84.

CNA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 112 ($1.46) price target on shares of Centrica in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Centrica from GBX 75 ($0.98) to GBX 90 ($1.17) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Centrica from GBX 87 ($1.13) to GBX 94 ($1.22) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Friday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centrica has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 90.17 ($1.17).

Centrica Company Profile (Get Rating)

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord GÃ¡is Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.

