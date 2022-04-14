Centrica plc (LON:CNA) Insider Kate Ringrose Buys 184 Shares of Stock

Centrica plc (LON:CNA – Get Rating) insider Kate Ringrose bought 184 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 81 ($1.06) per share, with a total value of £149.04 ($194.21).
Kate Ringrose also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, April 1st, Kate Ringrose sold 66,043 shares of Centrica stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 79 ($1.03), for a total transaction of £52,173.97 ($67,987.97).
- On Monday, March 28th, Kate Ringrose sold 98,696 shares of Centrica stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 83 ($1.08), for a total transaction of £81,917.68 ($106,747.04).
- On Thursday, March 10th, Kate Ringrose purchased 193 shares of Centrica stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 78 ($1.02) per share, with a total value of £150.54 ($196.17).
- On Thursday, February 10th, Kate Ringrose purchased 189 shares of Centrica stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 79 ($1.03) per share, with a total value of £149.31 ($194.57).
LON:CNA opened at GBX 79.54 ($1.04) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 78.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 70.18. The company has a market cap of £4.69 billion and a PE ratio of 3.88. Centrica plc has a 12 month low of GBX 45.21 ($0.59) and a 12 month high of GBX 84.78 ($1.10). The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.84.
Centrica Company Profile (Get Rating)
Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord GÃ¡is Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.
Featured Stories
- OrganiGram’s Turnaround Begins To Blossom
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Ross Stores On The Verge Of Major Rally
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Centrica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.