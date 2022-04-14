CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Downgraded by Consumer Edge to Equal Weight

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Consumer Edge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

CF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CF Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on CF Industries from $88.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Barclays increased their price target on CF Industries from $68.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on CF Industries from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.84.

CF opened at $109.01 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $90.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.30. CF Industries has a 12-month low of $43.19 and a 12-month high of $113.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $22.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.03.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.30. CF Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 14.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CF Industries will post 15.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 4,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.93, for a total transaction of $383,704.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 5,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.32, for a total value of $489,811.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,360,353 shares of company stock worth $109,647,792 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Payden & Rygel purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 1st quarter worth $21,169,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 31,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 97,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,009,000 after purchasing an additional 28,548 shares in the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 1st quarter worth $843,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 1st quarter worth $6,210,000. 91.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

