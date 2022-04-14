ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) Raised to “Overweight” at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $30.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $28.00. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for ChampionX’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.49 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of ChampionX from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ChampionX from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ChampionX presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.33.

NASDAQ CHX opened at $25.09 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 46.46 and a beta of 3.00. ChampionX has a 52 week low of $18.26 and a 52 week high of $30.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.15.

ChampionX ( NASDAQ:CHX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $822.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.63 million. ChampionX had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 7.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ChampionX will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.56%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of ChampionX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in ChampionX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in ChampionX by 145.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in ChampionX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in ChampionX by 175.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

