Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Price Target Cut to $97.00

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at Citigroup from $99.00 to $97.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.71% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 21st. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. JMP Securities downgraded Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.79.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $83.83 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.62 and a 200-day moving average of $84.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. Charles Schwab has a twelve month low of $63.46 and a twelve month high of $96.24. The firm has a market cap of $152.24 billion, a PE ratio of 29.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.02). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 31.61%. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Charles Schwab news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 2,239 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.14, for a total value of $195,106.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total value of $321,360.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 574,625 shares of company stock valued at $51,649,366 over the last quarter. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in Charles Schwab by 135.5% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.58% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

