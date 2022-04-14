Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $352.10 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) will announce $352.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Chart Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $358.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $343.60 million. Chart Industries posted sales of $288.50 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chart Industries will report full-year sales of $1.78 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.82 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Chart Industries.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 4.49%. The firm had revenue of $378.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. Chart Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GTLS shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $198.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Chart Industries from $200.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America upgraded Chart Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Chart Industries from $193.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $212.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.53.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Chart Industries by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,941,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,326,531,000 after acquiring an additional 69,802 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Chart Industries by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,793,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $605,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,995 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Chart Industries by 113.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,340,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $459,756,000 after buying an additional 1,245,116 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Chart Industries by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,389,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $221,627,000 after buying an additional 31,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Chart Industries by 1.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,209,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $231,079,000 after buying an additional 13,854 shares during the last quarter.

GTLS stock opened at $177.38 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Chart Industries has a 12-month low of $108.29 and a 12-month high of $206.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 123.18 and a beta of 1.61.

About Chart Industries (Get Rating)

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chart Industries (GTLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.