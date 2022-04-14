Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) PT Raised to $160.00 at Barclays

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) had its price target upped by research analysts at Barclays from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.10% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CHKP. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Summit Insights began coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Cowen lifted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.79.

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $142.73 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $137.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.09. Check Point Software Technologies has a 52 week low of $107.85 and a 52 week high of $149.62. The stock has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.62.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $599.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.42 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 37.64%. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 85.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

