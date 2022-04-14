Chesapeake Energy (OTCMKTS:CHKAQ) versus Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) Critical Contrast

Chesapeake Energy (OTCMKTS:CHKAQ – Get Rating) and Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Chesapeake Energy and Kimbell Royalty Partners’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chesapeake Energy $8.49 billion 0.00 -$308.00 million ($54.00) -0.06 Kimbell Royalty Partners $135.62 million 8.09 $33.94 million $0.50 33.86

Kimbell Royalty Partners has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Chesapeake Energy. Chesapeake Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kimbell Royalty Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Chesapeake Energy and Kimbell Royalty Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chesapeake Energy -162.46% N/A -3.45% Kimbell Royalty Partners 22.64% 9.61% 5.38%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.0% of Chesapeake Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.9% of Kimbell Royalty Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Chesapeake Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.2% of Kimbell Royalty Partners shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Chesapeake Energy has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kimbell Royalty Partners has a beta of 1.69, meaning that its stock price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Chesapeake Energy and Kimbell Royalty Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chesapeake Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Kimbell Royalty Partners 0 0 3 1 3.25

Kimbell Royalty Partners has a consensus price target of $19.33, indicating a potential upside of 14.20%. Given Kimbell Royalty Partners’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Kimbell Royalty Partners is more favorable than Chesapeake Energy.

Summary

Kimbell Royalty Partners beats Chesapeake Energy on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chesapeake Energy Corp. is an independent exploration and production company, which engages in acquisition, exploration and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs. It focuses on projects located in Louisiana, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Wyoming. The company was founded by Aubrey K. McClendon and Tom L. Ward on May 18, 1989 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and owns mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 11.4 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.7 million gross acres. The company's mineral and royalty interests are located in 28 states and include ownership in approximately 122,000 gross wells, including approximately 46,000 wells in the Permian Basin. It serves as the general partner of the company. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

