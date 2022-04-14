China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY) Short Interest Up 198.3% in March

China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 52,500 shares, an increase of 198.3% from the March 15th total of 17,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 135,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

CICHY stock opened at $14.88 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.29. China Construction Bank has a 12-month low of $12.72 and a 12-month high of $16.88. The company has a market capitalization of $186.01 billion, a PE ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.38.

China Construction Bank Corporation provides various banking and related financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Business, and Others segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as foreign currency, all in one accounts, RMB, corporate term and notification, and corporate demand deposits, as well corporate deposits by agreement.

