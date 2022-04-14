China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY) Short Interest Up 198.3% in March

China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 52,500 shares, an increase of 198.3% from the March 15th total of 17,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 135,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
CICHY stock opened at $14.88 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.29. China Construction Bank has a 12-month low of $12.72 and a 12-month high of $16.88. The company has a market capitalization of $186.01 billion, a PE ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.38.
China Construction Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)
