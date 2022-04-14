China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CIHKY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decline of 64.4% from the March 15th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

CIHKY stock opened at $37.45 on Thursday. China Merchants Bank has a 52 week low of $33.44 and a 52 week high of $46.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

China Merchants Bank Company Profile

China Merchants Bank Co, Ltd. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Wholesale Finance Business, Retail Finance Business, and Other Business segments. The company accepts demand, time, call, savings, checking, notice, and renminbi accounts. Its loan products include personal commercial real estate, consumption, housing, and car loans; loans to finance for studying abroad; micro-business loans; mortgage loans for equipment; bank acceptance, discount, liquid capital, and fixed asset loans; and loans for vessels.

