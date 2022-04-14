China Overseas Property Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CNPPF) Short Interest Update

China Overseas Property Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CNPPFGet Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 588,200 shares, a drop of 57.5% from the March 15th total of 1,383,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,941.0 days.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of China Overseas Property from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Citigroup raised shares of China Overseas Property from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 31st. Finally, Nomura raised shares of China Overseas Property from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th.

Shares of China Overseas Property stock opened at $1.19 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.97. China Overseas Property has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $1.34.

China Overseas Property Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides property management services in Hong Kong, Macau, and the People's Republic of China. It operates through Property Management Services, Value-Added Services, and Car Parking Spaces Trading Business segments. The Property Management Services segment offers security, repair and maintenance, cleaning, and garden landscape maintenance services to mid-to high-end residential communities, commercial properties, government properties, and construction sites.

