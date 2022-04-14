China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRPJY) Short Interest Up 800.0% in March

China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRPJY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 800.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CRPJY opened at $27.50 on Thursday. China Resources Power has a 52-week low of $18.91 and a 52-week high of $48.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.88.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of China Resources Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, operates, and manages power plants and coal mines in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Thermal Power and Renewable Energy. It operates and manages coal- and gas-fired power plants, wind farms, photovoltaic power projects, hydro-electric projects, and other clean and renewable energy projects.

