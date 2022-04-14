China Shenhua Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) Short Interest Update

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CSUAY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, a growth of 104.3% from the March 15th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 237,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

CSUAY stock opened at $13.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.02. China Shenhua Energy has a 12-month low of $7.43 and a 12-month high of $13.35.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CSUAY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of China Shenhua Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of China Shenhua Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the production and sales of coal and power; railway, port, and shipping transportation; and coal-to-olefins businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company's Coal segment produces coal from surface and underground mines; and sells coal to power plants, metallurgical and coal chemical producers, and provincial/regional electric grid companies.

