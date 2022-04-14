Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Now Covered by Citigroup

Equities research analysts at Citigroup began coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $1,900.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.50% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Gordon Haskett raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $1,800.00 to $1,750.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. BTIG Research cut their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,150.00 to $1,975.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Oppenheimer raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,925.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,973.77.

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $1,590.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,522.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,636.06. The company has a market cap of $44.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.37, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a one year low of $1,277.41 and a one year high of $1,958.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $5.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $0.40. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 31.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 1,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,480.76, for a total value of $2,155,986.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

