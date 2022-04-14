Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) Short Interest Update

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CJEWY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a growth of 135.0% from the March 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

OTCMKTS CJEWY opened at $16.96 on Thursday. Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group has a 52-week low of $15.43 and a 52-week high of $23.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.04.

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells jewelry products. The company offers gem-set, platinum and k-gold jewelry, and gold jewelry and products under the CHOW TAI FOOK, HEARTS ON FIRE, T MARK, ENZO, MONOLOGUE, and SOINLOVE brands. It also distributes watches of various brands.

