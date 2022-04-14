Chubb Limited to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $3.58 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:CB)

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Chubb in a research note issued on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.58 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.85. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Chubb’s Q4 2022 earnings at $4.36 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $17.05 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $18.10 EPS.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.54. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 20.41%. The firm had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

CB has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Chubb from $236.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Chubb from $189.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Argus increased their price target on Chubb from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Chubb from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.73.

CB stock opened at $212.84 on Tuesday. Chubb has a 1-year low of $155.78 and a 1-year high of $218.99. The firm has a market cap of $90.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $208.29 and its 200-day moving average is $196.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth $581,220,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Chubb by 144.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,129,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $732,021,000 after buying an additional 2,437,677 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Chubb by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,072,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $593,931,000 after buying an additional 389,990 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Chubb by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,179,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,888,607,000 after buying an additional 364,428 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Chubb by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,169,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $549,847,000 after buying an additional 358,034 shares during the period. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.97, for a total value of $125,641.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 17,258 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.74, for a total value of $3,481,628.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,666 shares of company stock worth $8,709,616. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 16.61%.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

