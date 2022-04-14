Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHGCY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHGCY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 54,000 shares, an increase of 130.8% from the March 15th total of 23,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 117,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of Chugai Pharmaceutical stock opened at $16.89 on Thursday. Chugai Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $15.08 and a twelve month high of $21.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.00.

CHGCY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Chugai Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Chugai Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacturing, sale, importation, and exportation of pharmaceuticals. Its operations are carried out through the Domestic and Overseas businesses. The Domestic Business covers the manufacturing, research, and development operations in Japan.

