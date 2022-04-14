Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) PT Raised to $86.00

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 16.38% from the company’s previous close.

CHD has been the topic of several other reports. Argus lowered shares of Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.38.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $102.85 on Tuesday. Church & Dwight has a 52-week low of $80.76 and a 52-week high of $105.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.33. The firm has a market cap of $24.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.43.

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Penry W. Price sold 16,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total transaction of $1,644,884.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHD. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at $400,010,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at $203,912,000. Fundsmith LLP raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 11,022,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798,374 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,087,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596,506 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,102,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,958,022,000 after purchasing an additional 514,589 shares in the last quarter. 84.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Church & Dwight (Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.