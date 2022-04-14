Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Price Target Lowered to $268.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $272.00 to $268.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CHDN. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Churchill Downs from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Churchill Downs from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Churchill Downs in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $272.88.

CHDN opened at $210.01 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $221.20 and a 200 day moving average of $228.00. Churchill Downs has a 52-week low of $175.01 and a 52-week high of $262.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39. The stock has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.07 and a beta of 1.13.

Churchill Downs ( NASDAQ:CHDN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $364.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.48 million. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 92.04% and a net margin of 15.60%. Churchill Downs’s revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHDN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Churchill Downs by 290.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after buying an additional 12,173 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Churchill Downs during the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Churchill Downs by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,576,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Churchill Downs by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 19,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,628,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. 72.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; nine retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

