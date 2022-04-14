Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.83.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CHUY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Chuy’s in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chuy’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Benchmark upgraded Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Chuy’s from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

NASDAQ:CHUY opened at $26.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $500.22 million, a P/E ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.89. Chuy’s has a twelve month low of $22.60 and a twelve month high of $49.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.66.

Chuy’s ( NASDAQ:CHUY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $98.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.58 million. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 7.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Chuy’s will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chuy’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $140,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 6.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Chuy’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Chuy’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 14.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,867 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. As of December 26, 2021, it operated 96 restaurants in 17 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

