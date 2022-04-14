CIBC Initiates Coverage on goeasy (TSE:GSY)

Equities researchers at CIBC started coverage on shares of goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a C$200.00 price target on the stock. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 58.62% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on GSY. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of goeasy from C$260.00 to C$240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James upgraded shares of goeasy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$207.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$211.78.

TSE:GSY opened at C$126.09 on Tuesday. goeasy has a twelve month low of C$121.25 and a twelve month high of C$218.35. The company has a current ratio of 15.34, a quick ratio of 15.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$140.23 and a 200-day moving average of C$166.89. The firm has a market cap of C$2.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62.

goeasy Ltd. provides loans and other financial services to consumers in Canada. It also leases household products to consumers. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans, and secured saving loans; loan protection plans; and an optional home and auto benefits products, which offers road side assistance and a suite of other support services, as well as credit monitoring services.

