Cinemark Holdings, Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.22 Per Share (NYSE:CNK)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Cinemark in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 13th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.21. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cinemark’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.19. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 107.64% and a negative net margin of 27.99%. The business had revenue of $666.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $598.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.03) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 578.9% on a year-over-year basis.

CNK has been the topic of several other research reports. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on Cinemark from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Cinemark from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Cinemark from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.45.

CNK stock opened at $17.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.92, a PEG ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 2.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.63. Cinemark has a fifty-two week low of $13.37 and a fifty-two week high of $25.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Cinemark during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibitions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

