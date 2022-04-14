Cintas Co. (CTAS) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.95 on June 15th

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 12th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.95 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%.

Cintas has a dividend payout ratio of 30.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Cintas to earn $12.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.9%.

Shares of CTAS opened at $419.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.91 billion, a PE ratio of 37.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Cintas has a 1-year low of $338.00 and a 1-year high of $461.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $393.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $410.66.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 34.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cintas will post 11.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 8,200 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.23, for a total transaction of $3,478,686.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.24, for a total value of $5,290,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Cintas during the fourth quarter worth $308,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cintas by 85.3% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 161,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 63.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $430.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Argus lowered their price target on shares of Cintas from $490.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $460.00 to $493.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $457.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cintas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $451.40.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

