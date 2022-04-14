Cintas Co. (CTAS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.95 on June 15th

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 12th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.95 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%.

Cintas has a dividend payout ratio of 30.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Cintas to earn $12.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.9%.

CTAS stock opened at $419.38 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $393.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $410.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Cintas has a 52-week low of $338.00 and a 52-week high of $461.44. The firm has a market cap of $42.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.08, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.53.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.53. Cintas had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 34.05%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Cintas will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.24, for a total value of $5,290,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 8,200 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.23, for a total transaction of $3,478,686.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in Cintas by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Cintas by 1,260.0% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cintas during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Cintas by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. 63.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Cintas from $490.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $430.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $517.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $451.40.

Cintas Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

