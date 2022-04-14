Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Price Target Cut to $59.00

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $61.00 to $59.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the network equipment provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.14% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Loop Capital began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.47.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $52.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.70. Cisco Systems has a 1-year low of $50.10 and a 1-year high of $64.29. The company has a market cap of $216.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.96.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.67 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 22.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the network equipment provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, COO Maria Martinez sold 992 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $54,798.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $828,474.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,605 shares of company stock valued at $1,121,147. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 143.9% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 590 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

