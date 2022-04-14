Citigroup Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.63 Per Share (NYSE:C)

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Citigroup in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.63 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.75. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Citigroup’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.40 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.49 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.70 EPS.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.43). Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 27.37%. The business had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

C has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Citigroup from $80.50 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Citigroup from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Citigroup from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.16.

C stock opened at $50.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.51. Citigroup has a 1-year low of $49.04 and a 1-year high of $80.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $99.34 billion, a PE ratio of 4.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of C. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Citigroup by 3.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,162,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,491,000 after purchasing an additional 752,313 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 1.7% in the third quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 120,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 19.4% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 51.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 6,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 29.0% during the third quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $1,014,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 20.24%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

