Citigroup Initiates Coverage on Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Stock analysts at Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 36.63% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Cheesecake Factory from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $65.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $52.50 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.57.

Cheesecake Factory stock opened at $38.06 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.21. Cheesecake Factory has a 1 year low of $31.43 and a 1 year high of $65.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.31, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.47.

Cheesecake Factory ( NASDAQ:CAKE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.10). Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 37.60%. The business had revenue of $776.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $774.52 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cheesecake Factory will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 48.5% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 63,534 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 20,740 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Cheesecake Factory in the third quarter worth about $15,666,000. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 31.7% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,579,860 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $74,253,000 after purchasing an additional 379,860 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 44.4% in the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 18,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 1,743.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 682 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. It operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. The company owns and operates 306 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including 208 The Cheesecake Factory and 29 North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 29 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

