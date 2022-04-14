Citigroup Initiates Coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Equities researchers at Citigroup began coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set a “sell” rating and a $97.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 18.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $136.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $132.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.63.

Shares of CBRL stock opened at $118.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.31. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 1-year low of $107.24 and a 1-year high of $178.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.25.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store ( NASDAQ:CBRL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $862.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.00 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 25.93%. The company’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Laura A. Daily sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total transaction of $199,376.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 265.1% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 230 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 160.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 127.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

