Citigroup Lowers Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) to Neutral

Citigroup cut shares of Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. Citigroup currently has $16.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $24.00.

DNUT has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Krispy Kreme from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Krispy Kreme from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.80.

DNUT stock opened at $13.43 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.78. Krispy Kreme has a 12-month low of $12.63 and a 12-month high of $21.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Krispy Kreme ( NASDAQ:DNUT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Krispy Kreme had a positive return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The business had revenue of $370.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.04 million. Krispy Kreme’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Krispy Kreme will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Tattersfield acquired 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.95 per share, for a total transaction of $132,525.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DNUT. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in Krispy Kreme during the third quarter worth approximately $42,673,000. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Krispy Kreme during the third quarter worth approximately $37,798,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University bought a new stake in Krispy Kreme during the third quarter worth approximately $30,629,000. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST bought a new stake in Krispy Kreme during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,529,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Krispy Kreme during the third quarter worth approximately $17,561,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates through an omni-channel business model to provide doughnut experiences and produce doughnuts. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Market Development. It also produces cookies, brownies, cookie cakes, ice cream, cookie-wiches, and cold milk, as well as doughnut mixes, other ingredients, and doughnut-making equipment.

