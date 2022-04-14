Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Citizens Community Federal that offers various financial services. It is engaged in the business of attracting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits in residential and consumer loans. It offers various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, demand accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market account. The company’s real estate loans include one-to four-family first mortgages, second mortgages and home equity lines of credit, and multi-family and commercial; and consumer loans include new and used auto, motorcycle, boat, and recreational vehicle loans. It also provides loans secured by savings deposits; and unsecured loans. Based in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, the company operates full-service banking offices in Wisconsin, Minnesota and Michigan. “

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Citizens Community Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st.

Shares of CZWI stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.79. 3,181 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,987. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 12 month low of $12.36 and a 12 month high of $16.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.31 million, a PE ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.01.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.18. Citizens Community Bancorp had a net margin of 26.63% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $18.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.25 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Citizens Community Bancorp will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 3.0% in the third quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 31,238 shares of the bank’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Citizens Community Bancorp by 241.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,545 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Citizens Community Bancorp by 23.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 670,551 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,220,000 after purchasing an additional 129,136 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Citizens Community Bancorp by 11.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,984 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in Citizens Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 49.16% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal Bank. It provides commercial, agricultural and consumer banking services. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Eau Claire, WI.

