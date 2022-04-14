Citizens Financial Services (OTCBB:CZFS) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Citizens Financial Services (OTCBB:CZFS – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $76.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Citizens Financial Services, Inc. is the bank holding company for First Citizens National Bank. “

The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $195.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.46. Citizens Financial Services has a one year low of $50.10 and a one year high of $65.00.

Citizens Financial Services ( OTCBB:CZFS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.76. Citizens Financial Services had a net margin of 29.73% and a return on equity of 13.35%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Services will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Citizens Financial Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Citizens Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Citizens Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and time deposit accounts.

