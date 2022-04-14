Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $8.25 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.00% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “CLEAN ENERGY FUELS, based in Seal Beach, Calif., is the leading provider of natural gas (CNG and LNG) for transportation in North America. It has a broad customer base in the refuse, transit, ports, shuttle, taxi, intrastate and interstate trucking, airport and municipal fleet markets,across the United States and Canada. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clean Energy Fuels currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.65.

NASDAQ:CLNE opened at $7.50 on Tuesday. Clean Energy Fuels has a 1 year low of $4.70 and a 1 year high of $14.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -16.67 and a beta of 1.80.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The company had revenue of $91.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.16 million. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 36.44% and a negative return on equity of 0.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Clean Energy Fuels will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 82.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,044,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,754,000 after purchasing an additional 923,988 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 135.7% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 358,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,920,000 after buying an additional 206,294 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 228.0% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 65,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 45,272 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 2.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 115,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 2,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 9.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.86% of the company’s stock.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

