ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered ClearSign Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.
Shares of CLIR stock opened at $1.38 on Monday. ClearSign Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.50. The firm has a market cap of $44.37 million, a P/E ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 0.99.
About ClearSign Technologies (Get Rating)
ClearSign Technologies Corp. engages in the design and development of technologies for the combustion systems. Its product Duplex technology focuses on the performance enhancement of combustion systems in a broad range of markets, including the energy, commercial and industrial boiler, chemical, petrochemical, and power industries.
