ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered ClearSign Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of CLIR stock opened at $1.38 on Monday. ClearSign Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.50. The firm has a market cap of $44.37 million, a P/E ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 0.99.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in ClearSign Technologies by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 22,603 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies in the second quarter worth $94,000. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its position in ClearSign Technologies by 211.1% during the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in ClearSign Technologies by 30.3% during the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 115,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in ClearSign Technologies during the third quarter worth $42,000. 8.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ClearSign Technologies Corp. engages in the design and development of technologies for the combustion systems. Its product Duplex technology focuses on the performance enhancement of combustion systems in a broad range of markets, including the energy, commercial and industrial boiler, chemical, petrochemical, and power industries.

