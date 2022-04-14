Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc. is a provider of SaaS-based investment accounting, reporting and analytics solutions. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc. is based in BOISE, Idaho. “

Get Clearwater Analytics alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.70.

Shares of Clearwater Analytics stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,126,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,289. The company has a quick ratio of 10.30, a current ratio of 10.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Clearwater Analytics has a 52 week low of $14.51 and a 52 week high of $27.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.51.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $69.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.53 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Clearwater Analytics will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sandeep Sahai acquired 14,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.89 per share, for a total transaction of $248,283.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 247,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.95 per share, with a total value of $4,195,616.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 521,616 shares of company stock worth $8,910,999 in the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWAN. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Clearwater Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 5,694.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 5,694 shares during the period. 21.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clearwater Analytics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a SaaS solution for automated investment accounting, data management, and reporting. The company offers Clearwater, an automated data aggregation and reporting solution for investment portfolio data. It offers reporting tools, such as compliance policy monitoring, performance measurement, and risk analysis.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clearwater Analytics (CWAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.