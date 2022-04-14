Clicks Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLCGY) Short Interest Update

Clicks Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLCGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 116.7% from the March 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.
Separately, HSBC downgraded Clicks Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.
OTCMKTS:CLCGY opened at $43.00 on Thursday. Clicks Group has a 52 week low of $32.05 and a 52 week high of $44.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.11 and its 200-day moving average is $39.39.
About Clicks Group (Get Rating)
Clicks Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and beauty retailer, and pharmaceutical distributor and wholesaler in South Africa. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Distribution. It retails pharmacy, health and beauty through approximately 840 stores, and 620 in-store pharmacies for the middle to upper income markets under the Clicks name.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Clicks Group (CLCGY)
- OrganiGram’s Turnaround Begins To Blossom
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Ross Stores On The Verge Of Major Rally
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Clicks Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clicks Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.