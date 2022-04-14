Clicks Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLCGY) Short Interest Update

Clicks Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLCGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 116.7% from the March 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Separately, HSBC downgraded Clicks Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

OTCMKTS:CLCGY opened at $43.00 on Thursday. Clicks Group has a 52 week low of $32.05 and a 52 week high of $44.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.11 and its 200-day moving average is $39.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th were given a $0.3302 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th.

Clicks Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and beauty retailer, and pharmaceutical distributor and wholesaler in South Africa. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Distribution. It retails pharmacy, health and beauty through approximately 840 stores, and 620 in-store pharmacies for the middle to upper income markets under the Clicks name.

