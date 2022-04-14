Clorox (NYSE:CLX) PT Raised to $126.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $123.00 to $126.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 13.34% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Clorox from $163.00 to $148.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Clorox from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $206.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Clorox in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Clorox from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Clorox from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $148.50.

Clorox stock opened at $145.39 on Thursday. Clorox has a 52 week low of $127.02 and a 52 week high of $196.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The stock has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.06, a PEG ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.23.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.12). Clorox had a return on equity of 86.36% and a net margin of 3.49%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Clorox will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,725,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,285,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 133.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 668,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,717,000 after buying an additional 382,213 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,223,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,768,000 after buying an additional 327,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 28,702.2% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 317,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,660,000 after buying an additional 316,872 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

