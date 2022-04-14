Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, a growth of 3,480.0% from the March 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

CBGPY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Investec raised Close Brothers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,540 ($20.07) to GBX 1,370 ($17.85) in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Close Brothers Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,370.00.

OTCMKTS:CBGPY opened at $31.76 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.33. Close Brothers Group has a 52-week low of $28.00 and a 52-week high of $50.46.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.5254 per share. This represents a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th.

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various savings products, including personal and business savings, and pension deposits.

