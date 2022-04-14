Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cloudflare Inc. provides platform protects and accelerates any Internet application online without adding hardware, installing software or changing a line of code. It operates principally in Austin, TX, Champaign, IL, New York, San Jose, Washington, D.C., Lisbon, London, Munich, Beijing, Singapore, and Sydney. Cloudflare Inc. is based in Denver, Colorado. “

NET has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Argus cut their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $230.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $210.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cloudflare has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.39.

NET stock opened at $121.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 6.78 and a quick ratio of 6.78. Cloudflare has a 52-week low of $64.84 and a 52-week high of $221.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $108.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.54 and a beta of 0.69.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $193.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.79 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 39.65% and a negative return on equity of 15.45%. Equities analysts expect that Cloudflare will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.06, for a total transaction of $190,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.40, for a total transaction of $57,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 592,707 shares of company stock worth $62,842,135 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 120.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,729,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,040,771,000 after acquiring an additional 15,680,274 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Cloudflare in the third quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 0.6% in the third quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 63,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,166,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 35.4% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 234.0% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 78,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,807,000 after acquiring an additional 54,773 shares during the last quarter. 66.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

