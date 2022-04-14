CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHY) Short Interest Up 102.4% in March

CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 99,600 shares, a growth of 102.4% from the March 15th total of 49,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 164,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CLPHY shares. DBS Vickers cut CLP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CLP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS CLPHY opened at $9.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.87. CLP has a 52-week low of $9.23 and a 52-week high of $10.79.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th were issued a $0.1449 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.65%.

CLP Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Hong Kong, Mainland China, India, Southeast Asia, Taiwan, and Australia. The company generates electricity through coal, gas, nuclear, wind, hydro, solar, and oil sources. It serves 5.12 million retail customers in Hong Kong and Australia.

