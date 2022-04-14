CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $196.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CMC Materials Inc. is a supplier of consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers and pipeline companies. CMC Materials Inc., formerly known as Cabot Microelectronics Corporation, is based in Aurora, IL. “

Get CMC Materials alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CCMP. Mizuho lowered CMC Materials from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $197.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Seaport Global Securities lowered CMC Materials from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup raised CMC Materials from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. CL King lowered CMC Materials from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered CMC Materials from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CMC Materials presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $187.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCMP opened at $178.16 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $183.50 and its 200 day moving average is $164.60. CMC Materials has a 1 year low of $119.19 and a 1 year high of $197.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.26 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.31. CMC Materials had a positive return on equity of 22.85% and a negative net margin of 5.91%. The company had revenue of $317.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. On average, analysts expect that CMC Materials will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently -73.60%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in CMC Materials by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in CMC Materials by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in CMC Materials by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in CMC Materials by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of CMC Materials by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

CMC Materials Company Profile (Get Rating)

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CMC Materials (CCMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CMC Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMC Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.