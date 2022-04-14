CME Group Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.85 Per Share (NASDAQ:CME)

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for CME Group in a report issued on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.85 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.80. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CME Group’s FY2022 earnings at $7.40 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.14 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.08 EPS.

Get CME Group alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CME. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CME Group from $255.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price target on CME Group from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on CME Group from $280.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Compass Point increased their price objective on CME Group from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on CME Group from $202.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.92.

CME Group stock opened at $239.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. CME Group has a 52 week low of $185.79 and a 52 week high of $256.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $239.76 and a 200-day moving average of $227.46.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 56.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in CME Group by 3,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.36, for a total value of $733,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin Kometer sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.04, for a total value of $3,294,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,650 shares of company stock worth $7,814,564. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 54.72%.

About CME Group (Get Rating)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.