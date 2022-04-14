CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Price Target Cut to $275.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup from $280.00 to $275.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CME. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of CME Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of CME Group from $244.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of CME Group from $260.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Compass Point raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $252.92.

CME opened at $239.36 on Wednesday. CME Group has a twelve month low of $185.79 and a twelve month high of $256.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $239.76 and a 200-day moving average of $227.46. The stock has a market cap of $86.03 billion, a PE ratio of 32.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.43.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 56.22% and a return on equity of 8.93%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CME Group will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 54.72%.

In other news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.30, for a total value of $175,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kevin Kometer sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.04, for a total transaction of $3,294,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,650 shares of company stock valued at $7,814,564. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CME. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at $750,203,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,188,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,013,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795,636 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 88,050.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,458,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456,347 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 15.5% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,097,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,372,495,000 after purchasing an additional 951,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,552,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,941,308,000 after acquiring an additional 880,410 shares in the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

