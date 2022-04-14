CNO Financial Group, Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.60 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:CNO)

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of CNO Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Bergman now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.58. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CNO Financial Group’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Piper Sandler cut shares of CNO Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CNO Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

Shares of NYSE:CNO opened at $25.43 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.62 and its 200 day moving average is $24.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.25. CNO Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $21.88 and a fifty-two week high of $27.89.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.28. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 7.07%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $906.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. CNO Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.48%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in CNO Financial Group by 295.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in CNO Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. 95.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

